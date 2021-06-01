Minister: Iran-Tajikistan keen on boosting mutual ties

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli on Tuesday said that Dushanbe and Tehran are keen on bolstering mutual ties, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Fazli made the remarks in a meeting with Tajikistan Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda in Tehran.

Iran-Tajikistan relations are growing based on cultural, historical, neighborly as well as regional conditions, he noted.

Persian (Farsi) is the common language of Iran, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, he said, adding that the three states can create a triangle of cultural cooperation in the region.

Both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in the field of bilateral security cooperation between Dushanbe and Tehran and joint fight against extremism and terrorism.