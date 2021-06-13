Iran presidential election to be held in full security: Interior minister

Iran’s Interior Minister Abrolreza Rahmani Fazli said that the country’s upcoming presidential election will be held in full security and in a sound and legal atmosphere, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Rahmani Fazli predicted a high turnout of voters in the elections on June 18.

Iran will not face any security issues at the time of elections, the minister said. He yet noted, “We are ready for prevention in possible cases.”

Referring to the risk of the spread of COVID-19, Rahmani Fazli said that both the polling stations and the voting hours have been increased in comparison to the previous elections to prevent the spread of the disease.

He also said that the Ministry of Health and Iran Red Crescent Society will have inspectors on the polling stations to monitor the optimum observation of health protocols.