Iran, China lasting trust to stabilize regional cooperation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a message congratulated the National Day and the 72nd anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China, saying the lasting trust between Iran and China will stabilize cooperation in the region, Trend reports citing İRNA.

"Certainly, lasting trust between the two countries can expand the context of cooperation in the form of the One Road-One Belt Initiative, as well as a comprehensive programme of cooperation, and turn inter-regional cooperation into development, stability and peace," the message reads.

"China's sustained commitment to the priority of 'development' on the global political agenda reflects China's vision of a just, people-oriented international order that benefits all countries, especially developing ones," President Raisi added.

"I hope that in the new chapter of relations between the two countries, we will see the promotion and expansion of cooperation in various economic, political and cultural fields, as well as the implementation of strategic partnership," he noted.