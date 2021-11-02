Iranian goods worth $9 billion exported in two months

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said Iranian goods’ exports in two first months of this fall season weighed 29,700,000 metric tons and they were worth $9.413 billion, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Latifi said that during those two months Iran also imported 9,686,000 tons of goods worth $11.108 billion.

"During the first five months of the current (Iranian) year (which began on March 21, 2021), too, Iran exported 45,472,000 tons of goods worth $17.661 billion, and imported 13,819,000 tons of goods, worth $16.631 billion," he added.

The spokesman said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi government’s foreign trade volume increased meaningfully, which is quite a tangible growth in country’s exports, whose record was broken in first month of this fall.