Iranian FM, Turkmenistan’s deputy PM talk on phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone talk with Turkmenistan Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov exchanged views on expansion of bilateral ties and cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In the phone talk on Monday morning, Amirabdollahian referred to the recent meeting between the two countries’ presidents and President Ebrahim Raisi’s emphasis on the great significance of bilateral ties and cooperation, expressing hope that the Turkmen president’s state visit to Iran will take place in the new Christian year.

Turkmenistan’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, too in the phone talk referred to the excellent ties of the two countries which are still expanding, emphasizing that the Iranian president’s meeting with Turkmen president in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the ECO Summit Meeting was a sign of the two countries’ deep respect for each other.