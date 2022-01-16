$2.7b of goods exported to Persian Gulf regional countries: Iran's official

The managing director of Customs Organization of western Hormozgan said here that since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2021) two million and 49,000 tons of goods worth two billion 775 million US dollars was exported to the southern Persian Gulf littoral countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“Most of exported items were fruits, vegetables, dried nuts, plastic and metallic kitchenware, industrial salt, construction material, tar, petrochemical products, oil derivatives, and various types of construction material,” said Nasser Noruzi in a press conference on Saturday.

He said that that the volume of exports was forwarded to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the other littoral countries of the Persian Gulf and their value was 145% more compared with the same period last year.

The managing director of Bandar Lengeh further reiterated that during that period 66 tons of goods worth more than 157 million dollars were imported through Bandar Lengeh Customs Organization, whose value was 85% more than the same period last year.

He said that Bandar Legeh is the transit pole in southern coasts of Iran, especially for transiting foreign vehicles, noting that during the first nine months of the current year more than 149,000 tons of goods were transited through Bandar Legeh to destination counties and due to the satisfactory and the round-the-clock services offered, the volume of transited goods increased about 50% year on year.

Noruzi said that the Bandar Lengeh income during the said period was 1,470 billion Iranian rials, which was 57% more compared with the previous year.