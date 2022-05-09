Iran, Qatar to hold joint political committee meeting

The first joint political committee meeting of Iran and Qatar will be headed by Iran's deputy foreign Minister for political affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Following a joint political cooperation agreement between the Foreign Ministries of Iran and Qatar during a recent visit to Doha by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the first meeting of the Joint Political Committee chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi will be held in Tehran on Tuesday," Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamid Reza Dehqani Poodeh tweeted while referring to Qatari delegation's upcoming visit to Iran.