Iran, Qatar discuss expansion of trade, industrial ties

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization Alireza Peyman-pak and the visiting International Cooperation Director-General of Qatari Commerce and Industry Ministry Sheikh Ahmed Ahan met on Thursday to discuss expansion of business and industrial ties between Tehran and Doha, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Sheikh Ahan travelled to Tehran today in the company of a high-profile delegation headed by the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two officials discussed the MoUs signed during the Iranian industry minister’s visit of Doha and the topics of Iran-Qatar economic commission whish is slated to be held early next month in Doha.

They also coordinated a joint business meeting attended by both countries’ private sectors to be held on the sidelines of the aforementioned joint commission meeting.