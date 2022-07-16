Iran opens business center in Russia

Bank Meli Iran (BMI) Managing Director Mohammad Reza Farzin said on Saturday that 'Mir Business Trade Center was opened in Russia to facilitate Iranian and Russian businessmen's activities, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Bank Meli Iran (BMI) managing director pointed out that he was the guest of the Russians during a trip invited by the CEO of Sberbank as the Russian majority state-owned bank in Russia.

"During this trip, the Mir Business Trade Center was opened with the presence of Iranian and Russian businessmen," he added.

Farzin further explained that this center will facilitate Iranian and Russian businessmen's activities.