Iran's northern Prov. plans citrus fruits exports to China

Iran’s northern province of Mazandaran has exported 124,000 tons of kiwi and citrus fruits to at least ten countries so far in the current Iranian year (started Mar. 21, 2022), while planning to export citrus fruits to China as well, a local official said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Hassan Kheirianpour, deputy governor-general for coordinating economic affairs in Mazandaran, said that Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Nigeria were the destination countries of the Iranian fruits during the mentioned period.

He said that obstacles to exporting kiwis to India are being removed, while the ground is being paved to export citrus fruits to China as well.

Mazandaran Province produces over 7.5 million tons of agricultural products per annum, accounting for 10 percent of the economic value of the whole agrarian products of Iran.

Rice and citrus fruits are regarded as the most important products of Mazandaran and a key source of income for the northern province.