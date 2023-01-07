Iran, Libya call for strengthening cultural cooperation

Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili in a meeting with his Libyan counterpart Mabrouka Toghi Othman on Saturday called for enhancing cultural cooperation between Iran and Libya, Trend reports citing IRNA.

On the sidelines of the ceremony to introduce the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, as the Culture Capital in the Islamic World for 2023, Esmaeili met and held talks with Othman.

Referring to the cultural and artistic capacities between Iran and Libya, particularly in the field of cinema, poetry, literature, and visual arts, Esmaili described the meeting as the beginning of a new chapter in artistic and cultural relations between the two states.

Othman, for her part, referred to the significance of holding calligraphy exhibitions in Libya and noted that such artistic programs make people in North Africa more aware of the artistic and cultural richness of Iranian artists.