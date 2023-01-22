Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran Materials 22 January 2023 23:51 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of Russian Duma arrives in Tehran

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening for a state visit, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The Iranian deputy parliament speaker Ali NIkzad welcomed Vyacheslav Volodin and his accompanying delegation at the Mehr Abad airport in the Iranian capital.

A bilateral meeting between the speakers of the parliaments of Iran and Russia and holding the third meeting of the Joint High Parliamentary Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are on the agenda of the trip of the Russian parliamentary delegation in Tehran.

