Iran, Türkiye to start electric energy exchange in near future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Türkiye will start electric energy exchange in the near future, Trend reports.

During Safari's visit to Türkiye, he engaged in discussions with two high-ranking officials from the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday, with the aim of enhancing collaboration in the energy sector.

Highlighting the longstanding energy cooperation between Iran and Türkiye , Safari underscored Iran's preparedness to sustain, strengthen, and diversify this partnership.

Beyond the realms of oil, gas, and petroleum products, the essential infrastructure has been established for electricity exchange. In the near future, the commencement of electricity exchange between the two nations will become a reality, he added.

The Turkish counterparts also acknowledged the significance of their cooperation with Iran in the gas and electricity domain. They expressed optimism that, given the current capabilities in this new era, the scope of collaboration between Iran and Turkey could be broadened.