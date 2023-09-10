Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran reports preventing numerous explosions countrywide

Iran Materials 10 September 2023
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Intelligence agencies of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have successfully disarmed approximately 400 explosive devices in Iran, Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyyed Esmail Khatib said, Trend reports.

He stressed that more than 40 explosive devices were intended to undermine religious events taking place during Muharram, the holy month in the Muslim calendar.

The minister also mentioned acts of provocation organized by foreign intelligence services, including coordination of unrest within the country and arms smuggling.

