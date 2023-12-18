Iranian Foreign Minister leaves for Kuwait

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, went to Kuwait to express condolences and express solidarity with the government and people of Kuwait after the passing of their emir, Trend reports

On behalf of President Ebrahim Raisi, Amir Abdollaikhian flew from Tehran to Kuwait on Sunday to convey the Iranian government's condolences on the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait.

During his visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister plans to hold meetings with senior Kuwaiti officials and highlight the importance of expanding friendly relations between both countries in various fields.

Emir Nawaf died at the age of 86 on Saturday.