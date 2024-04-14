Iran hit targets in Israel - IRGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) successfully hit military targets in Israel with missiles and UAVs, the IRGC said in a statement.

The statement said Iran destroyed the targets using strategic intelligence in the attack.

The statement noted that more than 10 days after the attack on the consular building of the Israeli embassy in Damascus, Iran took steps due to the silence of international organizations, especially the UN Security Council, in the face of this attack and negligence in taking measures to condemn this attack.

"Iran warns US that supporting or participating in an attack on Iranian interests will face a strong response from the Iranian military. Stressing the importance of the good neighbor policy with neighboring countries and countries in the region, Iran states that if the US and Israel threaten Iran from any country, it will lead to an appropriate and reciprocal response from Iran," IRGC said.