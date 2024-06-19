Iran's trade turnover with Türkiye declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Türkiye decreased by 36.5 percent in value and 51.1 percent in weight during the 1st month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 20, 2024) compared to the same month of last year (from March 21 through April 20, 2023), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration said, Trend reports.

According to the statistics, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Türkiye in the first month amounted to about 760,000 tons worth about $568 million.

The statistics indicate that in the same month of last year, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Türkiye was 1.6 million tons worth $894 million.

Furthermore, the statistics add that agricultural and food products, petrochemical products, industrial and mining goods, various equipment, foodstuffs, raw materials, fabrics, etc. were exchanged between the two countries last year.

Additionally, it should be noted that during the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024), Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Türkiye amounted to about 12.7 million tons worth about $11.7 billion. Compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2023), Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Türkiye decreased by 13.8 percent in value and 30.2 percent in weight.

Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to $5.91 billion during the first month. The trade turnover decreased by 12 percent compared to the same month last year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel