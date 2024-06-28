US issues sanctions against Iran over nuclear escalations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The United States on Thursday issued fresh sanctions targeting Iran in response to continued nuclear escalations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"In response to Iran’s continued nuclear escalations and failure to cooperate with the IAEA, we’re imposing sanctions on entities involved in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade. We are committed to using all available tools to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon,” he wrote.