Russia deploys Iranian fighters from Syria to Tehran at Iran's request - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Russia has transported 4,000 Iranian fighters from Syria to Tehran at Iran's request, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

“If earlier the same our Iranian friends requested to help them transfer their units to the territory of Syria, now they have asked us to withdraw them from there. We took out 4,000 Iranian fighters to Tehran from the Hmeimim base,” Vladimir Putin said.

He claims that 350 militants swept into Aleppo, while 30,000 government troops and pro-Iranian units turned tail and ran without putting up a fight.

“Some of the so-called pro-Iranian units withdrew without a fight to Lebanon, some to Iraq,” the President added.

