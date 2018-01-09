Iran’s services export witnesses an 8% increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran exported $7,736 million worth of services during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 22, 2017), Mahmoud Eskandari, an official with the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said.

Iran’s services exports registered a rise by 7.5 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, the official said, Public Relations Department of the TPO reported.

The Islamic Republic includes technical and engineering services exports, tourism and transit sector in service sector exports.

Iran’s technical and engineering services export stood at $554 million in the 8-month period, registering a rise by 80 percent, Eskandari said.

The country’s revenues through transit increased by 19 percent, he said, adding that the railway transit registered highest growth year-on-year (61 percent), followed by road (23 percent), air (7 percent) and marine transportation (1 percent).

The latest statistics released by TPO indicates that Iran’s tourism sector revenues stood at $3.943 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year(March 20-Sept. 22, 2017), registering a fall by 1.1 percent year-on-year.

The country’s revenues through road transit stood at $1,238 million in the 6-month period (a 27.2 percent increase), followed by air transportation ($195 million, a 12.3 percent increase), marine transportation ($148.5 million, a 2.8 percent increase) and railway ($58.9 million, a 57.2 percent increase).

Iran plans to increase the value of the services provided to other countries to $30 billion by 2021.

