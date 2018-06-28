Iran a country with tremendous industrial potential – Messer Cutting Systems rep

28 June 2018 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
German firms attending expo in Iran despite US sanctions (Exclusive)
Business 11:39
Tehran, Tashkent to boost energy, industry ties
Business 27 June 14:29
Iran not worried about foreign shipping, liner companies leaving ports
Business 27 June 12:18
Austria's Oberbank still in Iran, financing projects – minister
Business 25 June 09:19
Iran in talks with European firms to retrofit mining machinery
Business 24 June 16:03
Banking problems should be resolved within FATF – Iran FM
Politics 24 June 16:00
Europe has guaranteed sale of Iran’s crude – Zarif
Politics 24 June 14:57
Austria's Oberbank still in Iran, financing projects – minister
Business 23 June 14:31
Iran inaugurates production line for home-made diesel engine
Business 20 June 12:54
Iran sets sight on CIS market after US JCPOA pullout (Exclusive)
Business 19 June 09:55
Iran sets sight on CIS market after US JCPOA pullout (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 17:12
Europe needs to adopt new monetary policies to deal with Iran (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 10:43
US, Japanese, Chinese firms not leaving Qeshm FTZ – Iran official
Business 12 June 12:29
China reliable trade partner for Iran – Official
Business 11 June 20:23
Total has not officially quit Iran gas project: MP
Business 11 June 20:20
Iran in talks to send manpower to Germany, Switzerland – Official
Business 11 June 12:03
China reliable trade partner for Iran – Official
Business 9 June 16:39
Iran calls for IATA support in face of new US sanctions
Business 6 June 19:14