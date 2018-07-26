Iran halts production of 8 car models over fuel efficiency

26 July 2018 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 26

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran has suspended production of eight car models that did not meet its fuel efficiency standards, a report said.

According to the report carried by ISNA news agency on July 24, Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran has halted the production of the cars as part its stricter emission standards on new cars.

The cars come from partnerships with domestic and foreign automakers, including Modiran Vehicle Manufacturing Company (MVM), FAW Haima Automobile Co., JAC Motors, Great Wall Motors, and BAIC Group.

The initiative is the second phase of a government plan to fight urban pollution and encourage carmakers to produce more efficient engines, hybrids and ultimately pure electric cars, the report added.

The first phase of the project was implemented three years ago.

The eight car models are the following: MVMX33S, HAIMA S7 STATION, Z24PA, Jac S5, LIFAN 820 SEDAN, London Taxi TX4 SEDAN, CC1031PD05 Wingles5, and BAIC BJ40L HATCHBACK.

