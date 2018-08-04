Iran says to take delivery of ATR planes tomorrow

4 August 2018 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 4

By A. Shirazi- Trend:

Iran's flag carrier, Iran Air, announced that Tehran would take delivery of ATR planes on August 5, one day before the first round of new US sanctions kicks in.

“Five ATR planes will be delivered to the country on August 5,” Iran Air said in a statement on August 4, IRNA news agency reported.

It added that the planes would land at Tehran's Mehrabad airport at 9:00 (local time).

On August 1, the French minister of economy and finance expressed hope that the ATR aircraft manufacturer will be able to get permission from the US to deliver eight planes to Iran before August 6.

“I am confident that the United States will give us authorization to deliver these planes,” said Bruno Le Maire.

Under the shadow of the new US sanctions imposed on Tehran, international plane manufacturers that use at least 10 percent US made parts in their products have decided to avoid the Iranian market.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect on August 6, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports on November 4.

