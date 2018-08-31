Iran says almost self-sufficient in gas industry

Tehran, Iran, August 31
The managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company said the country is now 99 percent self-sufficient in the gas industry.
“Through (the government’s) support for domestic production, the country has achieved 99 percent self-sufficiency in the sector of gas distribution and 75 percent self-sufficiency in the refinery section of the transmission pipelines,” Hamid Reza Araqi said, IRIB news agency reported on August 31.
We have managed to make gas tribunes required for this industry through domestic support, he added.
The NIGC head noted that Iranian experts gave been also able to produce Mercaptan, which is used in the natural gas industry as an odorant, due to its ideal compatibility with methane.
Iran owns about 18 percent of the world’s gas reserves and its production accounts for over 5 percent of the global figure.
