Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran

2 June 2019 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,023 rials.

Valyutalar

Iranian rials

USD

42,000

GBP

53,079

CHF

42,011

SEK

4,423

NOK

4,798

DKK

6,282

INR

604

AED

11,437

KWD

138,015

PKR

28,536

JPY

38,758

HKD

5,359

OMR

109,234

CAD

31,014

NZD

27,448

ZAR

2,882

TRY

7,194

RUB

644

QAR

11,539

IQD

3,528

SYP

82

AUD

29,152

SAR

11,201

BHD

111,702

SGD

30,570

BDT

49,758

LKR

2,382

MMK

28

NPR

37,551

LYD

30,209

CNY

6,083

MYR

10,051

THB

133,526

KRW

35,327

JOD

59,239

EUR

47,023

KZT

10,972

GEL

15,093

IDR

2,942

AFN

530

BYN

20,244

AZN

24,707

PHP

80,584

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 152,716 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,417 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,215 rials, and the price of $1 is 110,256 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 134,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-155,000 rials.

