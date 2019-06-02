Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,023 rials.

Valyutalar Iranian rials USD 42,000 GBP 53,079 CHF 42,011 SEK 4,423 NOK 4,798 DKK 6,282 INR 604 AED 11,437 KWD 138,015 PKR 28,536 JPY 38,758 HKD 5,359 OMR 109,234 CAD 31,014 NZD 27,448 ZAR 2,882 TRY 7,194 RUB 644 QAR 11,539 IQD 3,528 SYP 82 AUD 29,152 SAR 11,201 BHD 111,702 SGD 30,570 BDT 49,758 LKR 2,382 MMK 28 NPR 37,551 LYD 30,209 CNY 6,083 MYR 10,051 THB 133,526 KRW 35,327 JOD 59,239 EUR 47,023 KZT 10,972 GEL 15,093 IDR 2,942 AFN 530 BYN 20,244 AZN 24,707 PHP 80,584 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 152,716 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,417 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,215 rials, and the price of $1 is 110,256 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 134,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-155,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news