Iran provides loan to more low income households

Following the government policy to support low-income people, so far about 21.5 million households have obtained 10 million rials (about $238) loans, the Central Bank of Iran announced.

So far 21.569 million households obtained loans from the banking system in five stages and it is expected that the loan payment would be calculated by deducting monthly subsidies of these households in 31 installments, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

During last week 4.5 million households without stable salaries have been identified and introduced Subsidy Targeting Organization to the banking system so they would benefit from 10 million rial loan (about $238) loan, according to the government supportive policy that approved by the National Headquarter of fighting Coronavirus.

The new stage of the support plan would introduce 2.4 million households to the banking system to receive loans. It is likely that new people would become qualified for the supportive loan by Iran's Subsidy Targeting Organization.