Head of Economic Commission of Iran's parliament talks total estimated assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Trend:

The head of the economic commission of Iran parliament announced the total estimated asset of the government equal to over $4.2 trillion.

Referring to the possibility of an increase in the capacity of the country's refineries by about 15 percent, ie about 300,000 to 400,000 barrels of oil, the head of the economic commission of Iran parliament said that we hope that this issue will be raised in the budget commission of the parliament soon, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

“The construction of new refineries, the completion of semi-finished refining projects, and using the private sector capacity to import oil can help increase oil exports and revenues,” the head of the economic commission of Iran parliament, Mohammad Reza PourEbrahimi said.

He went on to say that the next Iranian year`s budget bill (starts on March 21, 2021) has about $76 billion of operational imbalance.

Stating the need for assigning the oil export to the private sector, he said that a part of the oil sale can be done through the Energy Exchange.