Rouhani defends Iranian government's economic agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

Trend:

Iran's inflation rate has remained the same during the past four and half years, while the country continued oil and non-oil export, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Iran's economic growth was 14 percent in 2016, which was an achievement of the current government. The inflation was in single digits in 2016 and even after the economic war in 2018 the inflation rate was 10.2 percent," he said.

"Iran's economic growth through the first four and half years of the government's ruling term was 4.7 percent, and from 2014 to 2017 about 700,000 jobs were created in the country," he said.

Rouhani also reminded that the government, within the mentioned time, started to work within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as initiated the project to revive the Urmia Lake.

"Among other actions was that the government stood by the private sector," Rouhani said, adding that the government also helped to boost the privatization process.

"We asked the public sectors to sell their shares at the stock exchange, and this created big changes. So all this allowed the government to move to resilient economy," he said.

"Iran's oil export during 2010 stood at $90 billion, while during our government's ruling term in 2015, oil export faced pressure and total oil revenues dropped to $31 billion. At our best, in 2017, the oil export was $65 billion," he said.

"Iran's non-oil export during the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020) was $30 billion despite all difficulties, yet it was less than in previous years," he said.