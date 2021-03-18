Iran to launch part of Chabahar-Zahedan railway in coming months
Latest
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase
Let circles defending, supporting Armenians, come and see what these savages done - President Aliyev
There will be huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here - President Aliyev
Shusha to become not only one of most beautiful cities in Azerbaijan, but also in the world - President Aliyev
It is barbaric to bring city with landscape and nature of Shusha to this condition - Azerbaijani President