Indonesia releases seized Iranian oil tanker

TEHRAN, Iran, May 29

Trend:

Indonesia released the 'Hors' oil tanker belonging to the fleet of the National Iranian Tanker Company, which had been seized four months ago over suspected illegal transfer of crude oil, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

According to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the tanker was released after 125 days of detention, with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In late January, Indonesian authorities apprehended MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya for carrying out a ship-to-ship transfer of oil, shutting off identification systems and spilling oil, according to Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency.

Iran had blamed “technical issues”, which resulted in the tanker being seized.