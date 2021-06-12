Tehran-Vienna flights to resume

TEHRAN, Iran, June 12

Trend:

Vice President of Operations of Imam Khomeini Airport Town Company Alireza Majzoubi, announced the resumption of flights on the Vienna-Tehran route by July 17th, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Majzoubi announced the increase in the number of Lufthansa flights from 3 to 5 flights per week.

"Austrian Airlines will have 3 flights a week,” he said.

Also, Majzoubi added that the Station manager of Iran with Lufthansa group, Stefan Versemann has announced that the German airline is looking forward to expanding its cooperation with Iran.