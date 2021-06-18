Iran sees record turnout in early hours of Presidential election

TEHRAN, Iran, June. 18

Trend:

The governor of Iran`s capital announced that the exact turnout in the early hours of the presidential election is not yet released, but the early hours turnout has increased compared to previous elections.

Referring to the existence of some technical problems in the identification system of the election, Tehran Governor Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpey said that the existing problems were resolved in the first hour and now the voting process is flawed, Trend reports citing ISNA.

He invited people to cast their votes earlier.

The Tehran Governor stated that there was no security issue anywhere.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

Voting for the Iranian presidential election in Azerbaijan began at 08:00 in the morning and will last until 17:00. If necessary, the election time can be extended