Iran’s steel exports hit 30% growth in seven months

Domestic steel production companies exported 5,912,000 tons of steel products in seven months of current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 22), showing a 30 percent growth as compared to same period of last year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to the latest statistical report of the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 4,057,000 tons of intermediate solid form of molten steel were exported from the country from March 21 to Oct. 22, registering a 27 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported.

Of total 4,057,000 tons, 2,722,000 tons of billet and bloom was exported in this period.

In addition, 1,335,000 tons of slab was exported from the country in the seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

According to the report, the export of slabs in the first seven months of the current year has registered a significant 80 percent growth while export of billet and bloom showed an 11 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Totally, 1,855,000 tons of steel products were exported from the country from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 38 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.