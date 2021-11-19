Iraq ready to pay back debts to Iran for imported gas

Spokesman for Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said that his country is ready to pay debts to Iran for the imported gas, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Speaking in an interview with Iranian news outlet on Friday, Ahmed Musa Spokesman for Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said that the ministry is ready to pay the total amount owed to Iran for onngoing gas imports for its power plants.

He stressed that the previous debts belong to Iraqi Ministry of Finance and there is no problem for the current invoices to be paid by Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iraq's previous debts to Iran relate to the Ministry of Finance and Iraqi Ministry of Electricity has told all parties, including former government and parliament and also Iraqi Ministry of Finance that Iran's debts must be paid fully, Musa stressed.

The spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity had been previously quoted as saying that Iraqi government has agreed with Iran on its obligations to pay all debts related to gas and electricity imports from Iran and was ready to pay its debts.