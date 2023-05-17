Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The new edition of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 312 million rials (about $7,428), on May 17, Trend reports citing the Iran Jewellery Association’s official website.

On May 15, the coin was sold for approximately 313 million rials (about $7,452).

The other versions of the new Bahar Azadi gold coin (different in weight and with pure gold content), include 1/4 Bahar Azadi gold coins and 1/2 Bahar Azadi gold coins.

The 1/2 coin is worth 180 million rials (about $4,285), while the 1/4 coin is sold for 113 million rials (about $2,690).

The price of one gram of 18-karat gold stood at 25.2 million rials (about $601), on May 17.

The coins appeared in Iran following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The Central Bank of Iran issued the coins, putting them up for wholesale and retail sales.

The old gold coins were minted from 1979 to 1991, after which the bank released new ones.