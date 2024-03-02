Iranian currency rates for March 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on March 2, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 24 currencies increased in price, and 12 decreased in price compared to February 29.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,494 rials.

Currency Rial on March 2 Rial on February 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,133 53,203 1 Swiss franc CHF 47.492 47.796 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,065 4,065 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,992 3,971 1 Danish krone DKK 6,104 6,109 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,451 136,514 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,042 15,027 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,963 27,872 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,944 31,056 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,579 25,920 1 South African rand ZAR 2,197 2,179 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,340 1,347 1 Russian ruble RUB 460 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,419 27,278 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,236 31,208 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,288 38,273 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,363 1,355 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,666 31,651 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,697 8,688 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,837 5,836 100 Thai baths THB 117,091 11,600 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,851 8,808 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,489 31,431 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,494 45,534 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,309 9,330 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,808 15,790 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,675 2,674 1 Afghan afghani AFN 578 574 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,841 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,673 24,670 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,887 74,637 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,912 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,205 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,819 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,645 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 589,000–582,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 638,000–641,000 rials.

