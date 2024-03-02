Iranian currency rates for March 2

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
March 2, 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on March 2, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 24 currencies increased in price, and 12 decreased in price compared to February 29.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,494 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 2

Rial on February 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,133

53,203

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47.492

47.796

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,065

4,065

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,992

3,971

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,104

6,109

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,451

136,514

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,042

15,027

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,963

27,872

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,944

31,056

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,579

25,920

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,197

2,179

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,340

1,347

1 Russian ruble

RUB

460

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,419

27,278

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,236

31,208

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,288

38,273

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,363

1,355

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,666

31,651

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,697

8,688

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,837

5,836

100 Thai baths

THB

117,091

11,600

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,851

8,808

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,489

31,431

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,494

45,534

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,309

9,330

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,808

15,790

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,675

2,674

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

578

574

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,841

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,673

24,670

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,887

74,637

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,838

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,912 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,205 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,819 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,645 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 589,000–582,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 638,000–641,000 rials.

