Iran’s iron ore concentrate production rises in ten months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The iron ore concentrate production of 10 major Iranian companies grew by 7.5 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through January 20, 2024), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

As indicated in the data from the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), these companies produced nearly 42.5 million tons of iron ore concentrate in ten months.

In the corresponding period of the previous Iranian year, the production was around 39.6 million tons.

The iron ore concentrate production of 10 major Iranian companies for 9 months is as follows:

- Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company: 9.75 million tons;

- Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company: 8.97 million tons;

- Gohar Zamin Iron Ore Company: around 7.31 million tons;

- Middle East Mines Industries Development Holding Company (MIDHCO): about 4.09 million tons;

- Sangan Mining Industries Company: roughly 3.28 million tons;

- Central Iron Ore Company of Iran: 3.23 million tons;

- Sanabad Inclusive Development Industrial and Mining Company: approximately 2.19 million tons;

- Opal Parsian Sangan Industrial and Mining Company: 2.12 million tons;

- Sabanour Mining and Industrial Development Company: 1.19 million tons;

- Jalalabad Iron Ore Complex: 367,000 tons.

Moreover, the mentioned companies supplied about 42.5 million tons of iron ore concentrate to relevant companies for steel production within ten months. This is 7.5 percent more than the same period last year.

As reported, Iran can produce an average of 100 million tons of iron ore concentrate per year. Iron ore concentrate is used in steel production, and Iran has a capacity to produce around 40 million tons of raw steel and steel products annually.

