Iran to host regular meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum - oil minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The next ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be held in Tehran in October-November, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Owji, member countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum possess 70 percent of the world's gas reserves.

Owji stated that, despite the restrictions imposed on Iran, gas production climbed by 5 percent last year. Furthermore, Iran led all Forum members in collecting gases produced with crude oil from oil fields.

The Iranian minister noted that during the GECF meeting in Algiers, Iran discussed technical and engineering services, gas field development, and other topics with other member countries.

Iran is considered the world's second-largest gas reserve country, with approximately 34 trillion cubic meters. Currently, Iran has 22 gas fields.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel