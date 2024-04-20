Iranian currency rates for April 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 20, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 18 currency prices grew while 17 fell from April 18.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,752 rials. On April 18, one euro was 44,701 rials.

Currency Rial on April 20 Rial on April 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,070 52,254 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,196 46,047 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,845 3,821 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,811 3,806 1 Danish krone DKK 5,598 5,991 1 Indian rupee INR 504 503 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,199 136,238 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,081 15,094 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,177 27,165 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,105 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,560 30,422 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,754 24,786 1 South African rand ZAR 2,198 2,204 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,289 1,293 1 Russian ruble RUB 455 452 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,974 26,953 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,852 30,821 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,268 38,274 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,391 1,394 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,462 31,369 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,642 8,687 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,802 5,802 100 Thai baths THB 114,005 114,167 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,782 8,767 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,504 30,342 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,752 44,701 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,409 9,368 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,731 15,703 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,592 2,585 1 Afghan afghani AFN 584 586 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,845 12,845 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,691 24,691 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,027 73,342 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 464,196 rials and $1 at 435,651 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 433,090 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,459 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 661,000–664,000 rials, while one euro is about 705,000–708,000 rials.

