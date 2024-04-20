Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iranian currency rates for April 20

Business Materials 20 April 2024 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 20

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 20, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 18 currency prices grew while 17 fell from April 18.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,752 rials. On April 18, one euro was 44,701 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 20

Rial on April 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,070

52,254

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,196

46,047

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,845

3,821

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,811

3,806

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,598

5,991

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

503

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,199

136,238

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,081

15,094

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,177

27,165

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,362

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,105

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,560

30,422

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,754

24,786

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,198

2,204

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,289

1,293

1 Russian ruble

RUB

455

452

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,974

26,953

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,852

30,821

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,268

38,274

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,391

1,394

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,462

31,369

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,642

8,687

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,802

5,802

100 Thai baths

THB

114,005

114,167

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,782

8,767

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,504

30,342

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,752

44,701

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,409

9,368

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,731

15,703

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,592

2,585

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

584

586

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,845

12,845

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,691

24,691

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,027

73,342

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 464,196 rials and $1 at 435,651 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 433,090 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,459 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 661,000–664,000 rials, while one euro is about 705,000–708,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more