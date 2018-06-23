Iran, Russia agree to coordinate actions for saving JCPOA

The Russia foreign ministry in a statement Friday said the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Russia in a meeting in Moscow agreed to continue coordinating their actions to preserve the nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers in 2015, IRNA reported.

On June 22, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov had a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqhchi, the statement said.

It added that the two sides focused on Russian-Iranian cooperation in the interests of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

'Russia noted its commitment to the JCPOA. Both parties agreed to continue actively coordinating this matter in order to shield bilateral trade and economic cooperation from the impact of illegal unilateral and exterritorial US sanctions,' the statement said.

Araqchi said at the meeting that the West should counter the impacts of US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He also said it was necessary for the remaining parties to the deal to offer plans that can ensure the Iranian people's rights.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump unilaterally scrapped the international pact and vowed to re-imposed sanctions on Iran. His decision drew harsh criticism from other parties to the deal which announced they would remain committed to the deal.

