Iran, Russia agree to coordinate actions for saving JCPOA

23 June 2018 02:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Russia foreign ministry in a statement Friday said the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Russia in a meeting in Moscow agreed to continue coordinating their actions to preserve the nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers in 2015, IRNA reported.

On June 22, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov had a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqhchi, the statement said.

It added that the two sides focused on Russian-Iranian cooperation in the interests of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

'Russia noted its commitment to the JCPOA. Both parties agreed to continue actively coordinating this matter in order to shield bilateral trade and economic cooperation from the impact of illegal unilateral and exterritorial US sanctions,' the statement said.

Araqchi said at the meeting that the West should counter the impacts of US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He also said it was necessary for the remaining parties to the deal to offer plans that can ensure the Iranian people's rights.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump unilaterally scrapped the international pact and vowed to re-imposed sanctions on Iran. His decision drew harsh criticism from other parties to the deal which announced they would remain committed to the deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia changes co-chairman of intergovernmental commission for cooperation with Azerbaijan
Politics 22 June 22:37
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
US-Russia relations don't affect BMW business (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 20:37
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of Schneider Electric equipment
Tenders 22 June 17:50
Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented with South Korea in Russian Far East
Russia 22 June 17:30
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
Iran, Serbia to enhance ties in energy sector
Oil&Gas 22 June 16:36
PKK leaders often hide in Iran – Turkish Foreign Minister
Politics 22 June 16:11
How can Iran's involvement affect China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project?
Commentary 22 June 15:45
Venezuela says oil output recovery by end of 2018 will be 'a challenge'
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:42
Iranian, Saudi ministers hold talks ahead of OPEC summit
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:35
Ministers of OPEC countries start talks on adjusting oil production cut quotas
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:27
Belgrade after win-win trade with Iran – Serbian President
Politics 22 June 13:02
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24
US Congress delegation to visit Russia soon
US 22 June 12:18
Russia seeking to finance oil projects worth $50B in Iran
Oil&Gas 22 June 11:57
Azerbaijan’s trading house to open in Russia’s Astrakhan city
Economy news 22 June 11:43
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 22 June 11:30