IAEA’s inspection of Iranian university confirmed

19 July 2018 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Iran’s Minister of Science said that the inspection of one of Iran’s universities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was carried out upon the decision of the Supreme National Security Council, Mehr news agency reported.

Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Mansour Gholami, implicitly confirmed the IAEA’s inspection of one of the Iranian universities, adding “such decisions are made by the Supreme National Security Council, and all organizations are required to follow them.”

He added that the inspection of the university in question had not been coordinated with the Ministry of Science and the university had not reported back to the Ministry.

On Monday, Fars News Agency reported that the IAEA’s inspectors had made a visit to Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Tehran, quoting an IUST faculty member as saying that another inspection had been made at Sharif University of Technology – known as Iran’s leading institution for engineering and physical science disciplines – without the knowledge of the press.

