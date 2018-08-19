Iran’s FM: Europe must do more to save JCPOA

19 August 2018 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 19

Trend:

Europe must do more and take more practical measures to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underscored.

“Europe has repeatedly said that the nuclear deal with Iran is crucial for the security of the region, Europe and the entire world,” Zarif said on August 19, according to ISNA.

He added that if the Europeans are concerned about their security, they should do more and invest to save the deal.

“They must pay for it, but are not prepared yet,” he said.

Europe has taken some measures like endorsing the update of the blocking statute annex on the nuclear deal with Iran, Zarif said, calling on Europe not just to take a stance and show a more pragmatic approach to the JCPOA.

The "blocking statute" forbids EU firms from complying with US sanctions, allowing them to recover damages from such penalties and nullifying any foreign court rulings against them.

The blocking statute went into effect on August 6 after the first set of US sanctions took effect. The second set is due November 4, just before US legislative elections.

