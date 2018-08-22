US JCPOA pullout failed to affect Iran nuclear activities, AEOI chief says

22 August 2018 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 22

Trend:

Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, has failed to affect Iran’s nuclear activities, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said.

“Despite US pullout from the JCPOA, we have no problems in the sector of research and development (R&D) as well as the construction of new nuclear plants,” Salehi said on August 22 in Tehran, ILNA news agency reported.

He stressed that activities like production of nuclear medicine and construction of a specialized nuclear medicine hospital are going smoothly.

Referring to Tehran-Moscow relations following the US withdrawal, he expressed hope that the second phase of a nuclear power plant project in the southern province of Bushehr will be completed in six months.

“Today, we are able to enrich other elements like Xenon and Trillium with the help of Russians. We are among few countries that can produce stable isotopes,” Salehi said.

Back in September 2016, Iran and Russia started the construction of the second unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in a ceremony attended by Ali Akbar Salehi, Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, and Sergei Kiriyenko, head of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

