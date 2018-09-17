JCPOA sides may meet in NY; Tehran in ‘constant’ contact with Europe - spokesman

17 September 2018 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 17

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Tehran is in “constant” contact with Europe over its measures to save the JCPOA, expressing the hope that the remaining parties to the deal will meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session that will open in New York tomorrow.

“We are somewhat moving on the right path. Our constant contact with the European side (of the deal) is underway. They have offered more practical measures,” Qassemi told reporters during his weekly press briefing in Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported on September 17.

He further expressed hope that participating representatives of Iran and the Group 4+1 (Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany) could meet on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73).

“We need to remain patient and see if Europe’s new proposals could meet Iran’s demands,” Qassemi said.

On May 8, the US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei has underlined that any decision to keep the JCPOA running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the Europeans

