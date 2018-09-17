US pullout from JCPOA jeopardizes global peace, security – Iran's nuclear chief (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:36)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 17

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said Washington’s unilateral decision to leave the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers has placed the international agreement in “serious jeopardy”, stressing this could have repercussions for international peace and security.

“The US unilateral decision, a blatant breach of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and an open travesty of the fundamental and cherished principles of international law and multilateralism, has placed in serious jeopardy the fate of this valuable and unique science-diplomacy achievement,” Salehi said on Monday addressing the 62nd IAEA General Conference underway in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Tasnim news agency reported on September 17.

He added, “Let me be very clear about the negative impact and consequences of this reckless act. As discerned almost unanimously by the international community, this ominous move is doomed to have serious repercussions for the international and regional peace and security”.

The Iranian nuclear chief said the reaction at the international level to the unlawful US withdrawal from the JCPOA, clearly raises serious doubts concerning the validity and wisdom of the US policy.

Elsewhere in his remarks said that Iran aspires to use nuclear science and technology for managing water supplies as well as responding to climate change, while continuing generating electricity, and improving health, food and agriculture.

Representatives from the IAEA’s member states, including at ministerial level and above, have convened at the 62nd IAEA General Conference in Vienna to discuss key elements of the agency’s priorities in its work on the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

At the conference, delegates are expected to consider a range of issues from strengthening the agency’s activities related to nuclear science, technology and applications, to improving the efficiency of IAEA safeguards and growing international cooperation in nuclear, radiation, transport and waste safety.

Delegates will also discuss the IAEA’s Annual Report for 2017, its Financial Statements for 2017 and its Program and Budget Update for 2019.

Throughout the General Conference, 77 side events will showcase cutting-edge work using nuclear techniques at the IAEA and in member states, highlighting activities and special programs.

