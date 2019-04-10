Iran self-sufficient in centrifuge production

Tehran, Iran, April 10

Trend:

A senior official to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced the country's self-sufficiency in production of centrifuges despite US sanctions.

Asqar Zarean made the announcement during the ceremony of the 13th anniversary of Iran’s National Day of Nuclear Technology.

“We previously performed reverse engineering, but today we can build a control system, which means we can build a reactor and provide these services to foreign countries as well,” a senior aide to the head of the Atomic Energy organization of Iran (AEOI) Asqar Zarean told Trend.

He went on to add that Iran's nuclear achievements have increased over the last three years.

"In April of 2016, we unveiled 44 achievements, in 2017 we presented 84 achievements, and now - 114 achievements," he said.

“Iran reversed engineering in the case of centrifuges, but since 2016 we are self-reliant. Today we can produce centrifuges with 100 percent Iranian material and indigenous knowledge,” he added.

“The use of these centrifuges is not just for the nuclear industry, but can also be used in other spheres," he added. “These centrifuges are used in the production of human and animal vaccines.”

