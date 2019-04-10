Iran self-sufficient in centrifuge production

10 April 2019 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, April 10

Trend:

A senior official to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced the country's self-sufficiency in production of centrifuges despite US sanctions.

Asqar Zarean made the announcement during the ceremony of the 13th anniversary of Iran’s National Day of Nuclear Technology.

“We previously performed reverse engineering, but today we can build a control system, which means we can build a reactor and provide these services to foreign countries as well,” a senior aide to the head of the Atomic Energy organization of Iran (AEOI) Asqar Zarean told Trend.

He went on to add that Iran's nuclear achievements have increased over the last three years.

"In April of 2016, we unveiled 44 achievements, in 2017 we presented 84 achievements, and now - 114 achievements," he said.

“Iran reversed engineering in the case of centrifuges, but since 2016 we are self-reliant. Today we can produce centrifuges with 100 percent Iranian material and indigenous knowledge,” he added.

“The use of these centrifuges is not just for the nuclear industry, but can also be used in other spheres," he added. “These centrifuges are used in the production of human and animal vaccines.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran unveils 114 new nuclear achievements
Nuclear Program 09:30
Iran looks to open new trade offices, access "500-million population market"
Economy 09:23
Foreign trips during Novruz down by 50% in Iran
Tourism 9 April 21:25
Iran fails to sell oil
Iran 9 April 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company transfers 1.43B cubic meters of gas to gas network
Business 9 April 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company announces tender
Tenders 9 April 21:23
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
Investments in Azerbaijan’s IT sector growing
ICT 09:50
TAP to contribute to more competitive environment in European gas market
Oil&Gas 09:37
Iran unveils 114 new nuclear achievements
Nuclear Program 09:30
Double-digit growth expected in Azerbaijan’s IT sector
ICT 09:28
Municipal election results in Istanbul may be annulled - Erdogan
Turkey 09:26
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan on non-destructive & destructive testing
Tenders 09:25
Erdogan: Turkey can get S-400 missile systems earlier than planned
Turkey 09:25
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends concert of famous pianist Denis Matsuev in Heydar Aliyev Palace (PHOTO)
Politics 09:25