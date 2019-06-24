Official: Iran to firmly take second step within JCPOA

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran will continue to diminish its commitments as long as Iran's legitimate demands are not met within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi told reporters at the press-conference in Iran.

If other JCPOA members do not take steps within the next few days, Iran will firmly take the second step, Mousavi added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

As for participation of Russia and China within JCPOA, he added that Iran is loyal to JCPOA and Iran's steps correspond to it.

JCPOA depends on the fulfillment of obligations by all parties. The remaining members are obliged to protect JCPOA in connection with the US withdrawal from this agreement, Mousavi said.

He said that Iran is conducting bilateral consultations with its friendly countries. The ways of solving some trade, finance and banking issues have been improved with these countries. Some of these solutions have been declared and some are being made.

As for the INSTEX financial mechanism and Iran’s possible second step in case of carrying out a financial transaction by the European side within this mechanism in the coming days, Mousavi said that if the transactions are visual, Iran will not be pleased.

Iran must gain such oil revenues which it has acquired before the US withdrawal from JCPOA. It is necessary to determine the extent of the European side's fulfillment of Iran's demands, he said.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5 + 1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, Germany) was in place since January 2016. The US announced about its withdrawal from a nuclear deal on May 8, 2018 and imposed sanctions against Iran in November 2018.

JCPOA European members created INSTEX financial mechanism in January 2019 to protect the agreement and maintain trade relations with Iran.

However, Iran stated that it would stop its obligations within JCPOA on May 8 because JCPOA European members failed to fulfill their obligations.

Iran suspended the fulfillment of its commitment to sell the uranium that day and said that it would stop the fulfillment of its commitment related to the uranium enrichment (by 3.67 percent) after 60 days if the European side had not taken any steps.

