Tehran begins uranium enrichment at Fordow facility - Iran Atomic Energy Organisation

7 November 2019 02:15 (UTC+04:00)

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Wednesday that preparations for the fourth stage of a reduction in Iran’s commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, have begun, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to Kamalvandi, cited by the Tasnim news agency, a shipment of nuclear materials has been sent to the Fordow nuclear site and uranium hexafluoride (UF6) will be injected into centrifuge machines.

Kamalvandi stressed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also been informed about the shipment of nuclear materials to the Fordow facility, adding that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium - now around 500 kilograms - would increase by some 6 kilograms per day as soon as the centrifuges of Fordow start working.

"It is necessary to say that everything is being carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency", the AEOI said in the press release.

