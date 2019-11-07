Uranium enrichment resumes at Iran's Fordow nuclear site

Uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear facility began on early Thursday as per an executive order by President Hassan Rouhani in coordination with the Supreme National Security Council, Trend with reference to IRNA reports.

A cylinder including 2,000 kg uranium hexafluoride (UF6) was transferred from Shahid Alimohammadi site to Fordow nuclear site.

Then, the cylinder was connected to the feeding lines.

Following the successful technical overhaul, the gas injection to the chains as well as the centrifuges, producing and gathering uranium enrichment began at Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Earlier on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani in a message declared Iran's decision to take the 4th step of reducing the JCPOA commitments, with gas injection to 1,044 centrifuges to operate.

