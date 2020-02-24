Zarif calls for EU compliance with JCPOA

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the EU states compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Trend with reference to IRNA reports.

In a tweet late on Sunday, he referred to his meetings with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Austrian FM Alexander Schallenberg, saying that good meetings were held with the European foreign ministers in the past two days in Tehran.

Schallenberg arrived in Tehran on Saturday held talks with Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani.

On Saturday, Zarif and Stef Blok discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.